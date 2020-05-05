2 West Des Moines paramedics test positive for COVID-19

Officials say two paramedics with West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

Station WOI-TV reports that the service announced the first case on Monday and the second on Tuesday. Officials say one of the infected paramedics had transported coronavirus patients in recent weeks. It was not known whether the other paramedic had come in contact with patients infected with the virus.

Both paramedics were tested on April 29, and neither has shown any symptoms.

Both paramedics have been removed from duty and will remain off work for 10 days as long as they remain symptom-free.