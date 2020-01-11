2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

Two wildfires have merged to form a massive inferno in southeastern Australia and a man suffered serious burns protecting a home, in a night of treacherous conditions during the nation's unprecedented fire crisis.

Sheep graze in a field shrouded with smoke haze near at Burragate, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Wildfires continue to burn after warm dry weather hastened an early fire season in Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Authorities were assessing the damage Saturday after firefighters battled flames fanned by strong winds and lightning strikes sparked new blazes in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Conditions are milder and forecast to remain relatively benign for the next week. Officials say a man suffered burns protecting a home and was airlifted to a Sydney hospital in serious condition.

Several firefighters received minor burns, and one suffered shortness of breath, but they didn't go to a hospital.

