'1917' named best picture at British Academy Awards

World War I epic "1917" has won the best picture trophy at the British Academy Film Awards.

The film won a fistful of awards on Sunday night, including best director. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for "Joker," and Renee Zellweger took the best actress prize for Judy Garland biopic "Judy."

The awards come a week before the Oscars, and like the Hollywood awards are being criticized for a lack of diversity. All the acting nominees this year where white. Phoenix slammed the lack of diversity, saying it sent actors of color the message "You're not welcome here."