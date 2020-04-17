191 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday announced 191 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as well as four new deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, Monday, April 6, 2020. (Oliva Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

That brings the totals in Iowa to 2,332 confirmed cases and 64 deaths. These most recent deaths were in Black Hawk, Scott, Washington and Tama Counties.

21,792 people have been tested in the state and 1,007 confirmed cases have recovered.

On Thursday Gov. Reynolds announced that the Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC), which divides Iowa into six regions and shows how hospitals are keeping up during the outbreak, classifies Region 6 is now a 10 out of 10.

Region 6 includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek counties.

In response to this, Gov. Reynolds on Thursday said she was banning “all gatherings” for social, community, recreational and leisure purposes in the region.

For a more detailed breakdown of the numbers visit: coronavirus.iowa.gov.