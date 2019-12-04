19-year-old sentenced in beating death of Decorah man

A 19-year-old will spend 15 years in prison for his role in the beating death of a man in Decorah.

A judge sentenced Dalton Adam, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Tuesday. Prosecutors initially charged him with first-degree murder, but a jury convicted him of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter last month.

The trial had been moved to Chickasaw County.

Adam and his friend Jacob Seelinger faced charges for attacking David Hansen, 46, in July 2018. Hansen was dating Seelinger's mother.

A judge sentenced Seelinger to up to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder.