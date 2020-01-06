19-year-old cited after crashing involving West Union police chief's cruiser

A 19-year-old man has been cited after he reportedly caused a crash involving the West Union Police Department chief's cruiser.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning on East Elm Street east of Walnut Street, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am pulled out from an alley in front of a West Union Police Dodge Charger, driven by Chief Paul Becthold. The chief could not stop in time and crashed into the Grand Am.

Deputies said the Grand Am's driver could not see when he pulled out because the windows were frosted. He was cited for failing to yield.