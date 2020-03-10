19-year-old accused of making threats toward Waukee High School students

A 19-year-old man accused of sending threatening emails to staff at Waukee High School is charged with terrorism.

The Waukee Police Department said staff and other individuals got the emails around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from Isaac Holtz, of Ankeny. After an investigation, police arrested Holtz and charged him with one count of making a threat of terrorism.

According to WOI-TV, police said there is no threat to Waukee High School of the Waukee community.

Holtz is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond at the Dallas County jail.