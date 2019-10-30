19-year-old Fort Dodge woman shot in back, police say

Police in Fort Dodge say they are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the back.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street. Paramedics took the woman to Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center before being flown to Des Moines.

Police said they are getting little information about what happened.

"We feel as though there are those that have direct knowledge

of this incident, and we strongly encourage them to come forward with that information," the police department said in a Facebook post. "We have reason to believe this incident involved individuals known to each other and have no evidence to support this was a random act."