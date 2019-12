Iowa State Patrol said 19 students were on board a school bus in O'Brien County when it was involved in a crash Monday morning.

Just before 10:10 a.m. State Patrol said a vehicle headed south on Highway 59 lost control on slick roads, crossed the center lane and crashed into a school bus.

The vehicle that hit the bus ended up in a ditch.

State patrol said the 19 students on board the bus were not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.