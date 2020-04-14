189 new positive cases of COVID-19 added in Iowa; 6 additional deaths

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in addition to 6 deaths. This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,899 and 49 total deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Iowa hospitals have been ordered to report daily statistics to the state on the number of patients they’re treating and whether they have enough resources. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Reynolds said 86 of the new positive cases are related to an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Louisa County.

She did not provide locations for the additional deaths.

Reynolds announced new outbreaks at three long-term facilities: one in Bremer County and two in Polk County.

The governor said there have been 481 negative tests for a total of 17,467.

There are 3,415 available tests at the state lab, Reynolds said.

As of Tuesday, 163 people remain in Iowa hospitals, while 790 Iowans have recovered for a 42% recovery rate.