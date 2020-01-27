18-year-old killed in Cedar Rapids shooting was Metro High student

Metro High School on Facebook confirmed a student died following a shooting Friday night.

Authorities said Andrew Gaston, 18, died at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital.

The shooting happened just before 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Agin Court NE, just off of Blairs Ferry Road NE, police said.

A second victim, a 16-year-old man, went to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

According to a Facebook post from Metro High School, 'acute counseling support will be made available to students in the coming days.'