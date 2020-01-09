18-year-old arrested in connection to December Cedar Falls shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Falls have arrested a man in connection to a deadly December shooting.
Keyon Christian Roby, 18, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony but not for the shooting. He was arrested Thursday. His bond is set at $185,000.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Main, between First and Second. Court documents claim the shooting happened after a botched drug deal for cocaine.
Police found the body of 24-year-old Grant Saul inside his second-floor apartment, above a restaurant.
A search warrant claims Roby is the one who shot Saul.
No one has been charged directly with Saul's death.