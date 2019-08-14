18 dogs rescued from 'horrendous' hoarding situation in Buchanan County

The Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary is looking for volunteers and donations after 18 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Buchanan County, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary rescued 18 dogs from a hoarding situation in Buchanan County Monday night. (Courtesy image)

The rescue happened Monday night.

An address was not provided, but one post on Tuesday morning said three dogs died at the property. All of the animals were in need of medical care.

"We can also use blankets, towels, revolution flea treatments, bleach , dog bowls and supplies .

Donations can be made to www.paypal.me/wildthunderwars.

TV9 has left a message with the Bucahanan County Sheriff's Office requesting more information.