176 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Thursday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Thursday 176 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and six additional deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

That makes the totals 3,924 confirmed cases and 96 deaths in the state. The new deaths occurred in Bremer, Muscatine and Polk County.

Another outbreak has occurred at a long term care facility. ManorCare Health Services in Linn County has 7 people who were confirmed to have the virus. That brings the total of long term care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks to 12.

In total, 29,262 people in the state have been tested for the virus and 1,492 have recovered. The recovery rate in Iowa is 38 percent.

For more information, including a county by county breakdown of the numbers, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.

Earlier this week Gov. Reynolds announced TestIowa, an initiative intended to increase testing for the virus in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds, during a press conference, suggested that Iowa residents who don't have internet access contact a friend or relative in order to take the initial online assessment on the TestIowa website.