Police in Waterloo arrested a 17-year-old following a weekend shots fired incident.

Datarius Spates is facing multiple charges as an adult, including reckless use of a firearm and a felony possession of a gun, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to 927 Cutler Street. They found a bullet hole in the front door of the home, as well as broken glass.

No one was hurt.