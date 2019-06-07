17 presidential candidates heading to eastern Iowa this weekend

More than a dozen presidential candidates-- at least 17 are confirmed--will be in Cedar Rapids. The Iowa Democratic Party is putting on the 2019 Hall of Fame Celebration this weekend.

It's happening Sunday at 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Convention Complex downtown.

President Trump is scheduled for West Des Moines next week for a Republican fundraiser. Governor Reynolds and Iowa's three Republicans in Congress are all invited.

Chuck Grassley says he and Senator Joni Ernst will not attend because they don't want to miss any votes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Iowa that same day.

Biden who is leading in recent polls for the Democratic nomination has stops set for Ottumwa, Burlington and Davenport.