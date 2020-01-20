16th annual Ice Fest hits the Port of Dubuque

In the Port of Dubuque the cold weather only added to the fun at the 16th annual Ice Fest.

Educators teach kids about fog at Ice Fest in Dubuque on January, 20th, 2020. (MAGGIE WEDLAKE/KCRG).

The National Mississippi River Museum spent the past three days teaching kids about the winter season.

The themes included the nature, history and weather of winter.

With the cold months in full swing, educator Wayne Buchholtz says people forget that there is still fun to be had when it's not warm out.

"Get outside, enjoy winter. Go out and go for a hike or go ice fishing or something like that. Snow shoeing, cross country skiing. Go outside and just enjoy winter, and again that's what this event is all about, that there is things to do out there," said Buchholtz.

Events at Ice Fest included crafts, ice sculpting, sledding and educational films.

