16 year old killed in latest Cedar Rapids shooting

Cedar Rapids Police say a 16 year old is dead in the latest fatal shooting.

Police identified him as Judeah Dawson, who died early Wednesday morning.

Police received several reports of shots fired around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 15th Street Northwest. That's just north of 1st Avenue, not far from B Avenue.

Officers found Dawson suffering from several gunshot wounds when they arrived. Ambulance crews arrived a short time later, but Dawson died at the scene.

There are no arrests in this case. Police call this an active, ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information can call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491, or the Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-Crime.