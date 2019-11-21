16-year-old cited after crash on County Home Road in Linn County

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said two people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Thursday morning.

It happened just after 7:50 a.m. on County Home Road at North Center Point Road.

Authorities said Macy Marak, 16, of Cedar Rapids, was heading east on County Home Road when she turned north on North Center Point Road, into the path of a utility truck heading westbound. The force caused one of the vehicles to hit another passenger vehicle which had been stopped at the intersection.

Marak and her 12-year-old bother, a passenger in her car, went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff's office said everyone was wearing their seatbelts except for the 12-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said deputies cited Marak for failing to yield upon making a left turn and failure to use child restraint device.

