Waterloo police confirm to KCRG-TV9 one person is facing charges following a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dawson Street, police said. A garage on Dawson Street had been hit as well as a camper in the 500 block of Kern Street.

No one was hurt.

Deamonte Buchanan, 16, was eventually arrested and faces weapons charges. His picture was not immediately available.