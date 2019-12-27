16-day dry stretch ends Saturday

Clouds increase Friday night and showers will begin to move in well after midnight. Northeastern Iowa may not get much of anything until closer to daybreak Saturday. There is a small chance that this may start off as a little bit of freezing rain in northern Iowa depending on temperatures, but it wouldn't last long if that does happen.

Forecast rainfall totals from Saturday through Sunday morning.

Temperatures warm through the 40s during the day Saturday, eventually making it to about 50 late. Periods of rain are likely. The heaviest rain falls Saturday evening into Saturday night and may come with a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall of a half-inch to an inch is likely with higher amounts possible. Scattered showers or drizzle last into Sunday.

As this system leaves, light snow showers may wrap into the area on Monday. Next week starts with colder temperatures, too.