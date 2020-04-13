15-year-old's body found in Coralville Reservoir

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Authorities said they found the body of Noah Herring, of Tiffin, Iowa, on April 11 at the Coralville Reservoir.

On April 9, authorities issued an Operation Quickfind for Herring. He had last been seen on April 7 around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office said it is looking for anyone who may have been boating or fishing on the Coralville Reservoir near Scales Pointe Campground or near the area known as Diving Rock on April 7, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.