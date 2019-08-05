15-year-old boy drowns at Chestnut Mountain Resort

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old drowned at a popular resort area in northwestern Illinois.

Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Jo Daviess County deputies were called to Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena, Illinois, for a report of a 15-year-old boy who drowned.

Authorities said the boy went underwater in a swimming pool for an unknown amount of time before being pulled out in an unresponsive condition.

First responders performed CPR and took the boy to Midwest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.