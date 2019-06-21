15-year-old charged with firing shots near Mercer Park in Iowa City

Iowa City Police arrested a 15-year-old for a shots fired incident near Mercer Park in Iowa City.

Because he's a juvenile, his name was not released, but he's charged with reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the shots were fired from a car in the 1200 of Baker Street June 13. Mercer Park was full of people at the time.

No one was hurt.

Police say they're looking at whether this incident is connected to other gunshot incidents that happened the morning of June 17.

More charges are expected.

