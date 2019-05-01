$14k reward offered for information in Highway 218 shooting

Police in Waterloo are now offering a $14,000 reward for any information in the case of a woman who was shot and killed while driving on Highway 218 early Sunday morning.

Micalla Rettinger was driving home from work when the shooting happened near the Greenhill exit around 2:30 a.m. She died at the scene.

Police are reviewing surveillance and traffic cameras in the area and ask anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to call them.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Rettinger, along with 32-year-old Adam Kimball, was struck by that bullet. Doctors recovered the bullet from Kimball and it will now undergo testing. He was released from the hospital.

Rettinger was a former softball player for the University of Northern Iowa. Her family is asking anyone who knows what led to her death to speak up.