$1.4 trillion government spending package set for House vote Tuesday

House leaders have unveiled a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill that's also carrying lots of unrelated provisions backed by lobbyists and interest groups.

A House vote is slated for Tuesday. Retired coal miners and opponents of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans came away with big wins in weekend negotiations by top congressional leaders and the Trump White House.

The bill would also increase the age nationwide for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and offers business-friendly provisions on export financing, flood insurance and immigrant workers.

The legislation would forestall a government shutdown this weekend and give President Donald Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence.