14 deaths and 302 additional cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Thursday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Thursday 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths.

The new deaths occurred in Dubuque (1), Linn (3), Marshall (1), Muscatine (5), Polk (3) and Scott (1) Counties.

These new numbers bring the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 7,145 and 162 deaths. 42,667 people have been tested (1,330 tested since the previous day's numbers), and 2,697 of the confirmed cases have recovered (that's 269 recoveries since the previous day's numbers).

An additional outbreak has been reported at a long term care facility. Six confirmed cases were reported at Westbrook Acres in Tama County. This brings the total of long term care facilities in the state with outbreaks to 24.

The number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 335, with 49 having been admitted in the last 24 hours, 121 in ICU and 86 on ventilators.

On Thursday Gov. Reynolds announced new TestIowa sites opening in the state. The three new sites will be located in Linn, Woodbury and Scott Counties. Those are in addition to the sites already open in Des Moines and Waterloo.

Reynolds said that since launching TestIowa last week, 229,000 Iowans have completed the assessment, with the majority of people having completed it coming from Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dallas Counties.

Nearly 2,300 people have scheduled a test after taking the initial assessment, and 874 Iowans have been tested at the Des Moines site since Saturday.