13th annual Go The Distance for Crime Victims 5K held in Marion

More than 200 people raced to help the victims of violent crimes.

A 5K run/walk took place in Thomas Park on Saturday morning. It's the final event of a week's worth of events for National Crime Victims' Rights Weeks.

Volunteers, along with local law enforcement, all helped out with this event.

And the money raised goes to the victims, and families, of violent crimes in Iowa.

"The money raised could go to help people with their first month's rent for someone getting out of a domestic violence situation, or some crime scene clean up issues or things like that that aren't covered by other funding sources," Race Director Anastasia Basquin said.

This is the 13th annual Go The Distance for Crime Victims 5K.