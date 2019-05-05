13-year-old, 11-year-old killed in crash on I-80, authorities say

A 13-year-old and an 11-year-old were killed in a crash on I-80 near the Oxford interchange Sunday afternoon, according to Iowa State Patrol.

It happened just before 1:10 p.m.

Iowa State Patrol said the driver of a car headed westbound attempted to turn around at a 'no turn-around' crossover. In the process, the car was broadsided by a semi.

There were five people in the car. Of the five, the 13-year-old and 11-year-old were killed, state patrol said. The three others were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

It's unknown if they were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic was shut down for some time.

The investigation continues.