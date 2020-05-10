13 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 288 new cases

Public health officials announced on Sunday another double-digit increase in the number of fatalities of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, along with another increase in confirmed cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 13 people had died in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state's total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 265. Three of the deaths were recorded in Black Hawk County, one in Dallas County, one in Dubuque County, one in Floyd County, three in Muscatine County, two in Polk County, one in Tama County, and one in Woodbury County.

In addition, 288 cases of the disease were confirmed by state and private labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total since the pandemic began to 11,959. 5,154 people are considered recovered from COVID-19.

413 people are hospitalized with the disease , an increase of 11 since the last reporting period. 157 are currently in intensive care units, a decrease of four people. 105 patients are on ventiilators, a decrease of one.

A full rundown of the current statistics for COVID-19 is available from the State of Iowa here.

2,698 total tests were processed in the reporting period, bringing that total to 74,174.