13 months after fire, Charlotte's Coffee House in Dubuque reopens

Cheryl Rusk spent her Thursday welcoming customers back to Charlotte's Coffee House after more than a year of being closed.

"It's great because a lot of faces that I haven't seen for over a year, they're all coming back," she said.

A fire destroyed the coffee shop on July 30, 2018. Initially, Rusk hoped to reopen just a few months after the fire, but that wasn't possible.

"We couldn't touch it for the first couple of months because of insurance," she said. "They said we had to look at it like it's a crime scene."

When contractors did get inside, they found more damage than expected.

Rusk said, "it was just so much more extensive than any of us ever imagined. Everything. I mean all the floors had to be replaced, all the walls, all the ceilings, the roof. I mean everything."

However, she took all of that work and turned it into an opportunity to make the shop better than before.

"We had the shop for three years and we knew what worked and what didn't work. And so what didn't work was the kitchen. So we were able to extend that, change the shape of that completely and we were able to get more seating," she explained. "We turned a three-season room into a four-season room."

She also added a second level which she describes as, "a real cozy area."

Customers filled the coffee house on Thursday and the line for the register was backed up to the front door during the lunch hour rush.

Customers are loving the results.

"It's awesome," Margie Conlon said. "It's been a long year, and we really appreciate all the hard work they've put into this."

It's been rewarding for Rusk to welcome people back and see how much they enjoy it.

"Everyone is just overwhelmingly supportive. And they seem to be truly happy that we're back," she said.