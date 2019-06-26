13 dogs rescued from muddy, chain-link run in western Iowa

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it rescued 13 adult dogs found outside in a “muddy, chain-link dog run" in Audubon County, which is west of Des Moines.

Rescue officials said the dogs had not been well-socialized and some did not have names. All of them were extremely shy and some never walked on a leash.

The ARL said the run was covered in a tarp sagging from water collected from overnight rain.

"The dog in the worst shape -- one we’ve named “Violet” -- hurts to even look at," ARL CEO Tom Colvin said. "Nearly half of her body is covered with horrific cracked, painful skin from an untreated infection."

ARL is asking for donations of money and dog food to help take care of the animals.