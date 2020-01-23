Snow totals for Jan. 22-23

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The following snow reports are from part one of this snow event and valid as of 6am Thursday, January 23rd.
Central City - 3.0"
Coggon - 3.0"
Victor - 2.5"
Cedar Rapids - 2.5"
Stanley - 2.5"
Dubuque Regional Airport - 2.2"
Anamosa - 2.1"
Marion - 2.1"
Center Junction - 2.1"
Fairfax - 2.0"
Radio Dubuque - 2.0"
Belle Plaine - 2.0"
Iowa City - 2.0"
Cedar Falls - 2.0"
Independence - 2.0"
Manchester - 2.0"
Parnell - 2.0"
Maquoketa - 2.0"
Fairview - 2.0"
University Heights - 1.9"
Waterloo - 1.9"