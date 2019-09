Police said a 12-year-old boy hit by a car in Des Moines has died.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, police were called Southwest Ninth and Spring Streets for a 12-year-old boy who had been hit by a car.

Investigators tell station KCCI there's no evidence that the driver was impaired or speeding, and there was nothing he could have done to prevent the crash.

Police have not released the name of the child.