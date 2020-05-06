12 more deaths and 293 more confirmed cases in Iowa reported Wednesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday an additional 293 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Iowa.

The new deaths were in Black Hawk (1), Clayton (1), Jasper (2), Linn (2), Marshall (1), Muscatine (1), Polk (3) and Woodbury (1) Counties.

The total of confirmed cases in Iowa is now 10,404 with 219 total deaths.

A total of 63,171 people have been tested and 3,803 have recovered from the virus.

There are 414 people hospitalized, with 34 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 151 patients in the ICU, and 103 patients on ventilators.

For a county by county breakdown of these numbers and more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov, or the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.