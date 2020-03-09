12 eastern Nebraska students placed under self-quarantine for exposure to COVID-19

Health officials in Nebraska said twelve students from the South Sioux City Community School District are being asked to self-quarantine for any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The district said its local Special Olympics team participated in a tournament at the Fremont YMCA on Saturday. A person diagnosed with the virus had been at the same event.

Officials said the students who participated are at 'very low risk' due to limited exposure.

State and local health officials have asked the players, coaches and team staff from South Sioux City, Dakota City, and Dakota County who participated are also asked to go to the Dakota County Health Department for further guidance.

The self-quarantine will last until March 14, the district said.

Correction: The original version of this article identified the South Sioux City Community School District as being in western Iowa. It is in Nebraska, and the article has been updated to reflect that.