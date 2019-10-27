11th annual Stone Soup Supper benefits North Liberty Community Pantry

A food pantry in Johnson County is working to make sure everyone in town will have a warm meal during the holidays and food in their homes year-round.

The North Liberty Community Pantry got closer to that goal Sunday, at its 11th annual Stone Soup Supper at the South Slope Community Center.

“The story of the stone soup is that each person sort of contributes a different ingredient to make a big, community meal,” said Kaila Rome, executive director of the North Liberty Community Pantry.

A dozen different soups were on the menu Sunday, all donated by local restaurants and people, as were the evening’s desserts, salad, and drinks.

The pantry anticipated around 500 people would show up and dine on nearly 100 gallons of soup.

“They can pay whatever they feel like at the door, so we have people that use our services that don’t pay anything, and we have people who are very generous and donate to come in and have a community meal with their neighbors,” Rome said.

Rome said their goal was to raise $12,000 on Sunday. For every dollar it raises, the pantry can purchase four pounds of food.

“We always look toward the end of the year to make sure that we have enough money and we have enough funds, especially getting close to that Christmas, holiday time, when need sort of goes up a bit for families,” she said.

The pantry feeds about 2,500 people and more than 700 families each year, according to Rome.

“This year’s been especially busy,” she said. “We’re on track to give out about 400,000 pounds of food, so fundraisers like this are really important to keep the shelves full of food at the pantry.”

People could also donate extra cash to vote for their favorite soup on Sunday, with the chili from Z’s Catering and BBQ taking home that distinction.

While the Stone Soup Supper is one of the North Liberty Community Pantry’s biggest fundraising events of the year, Sunday was just as much about neighbors of all ages coming together to share some soup.

“Even just showing up or giving your neighbor a ride is a great way to contribute,” Rome said.

The North Liberty Community Pantry is located at 89 N. Jones Blvd.

Its shopping hours are 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, as well as afternoon hours on Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pantry accepts donations Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.