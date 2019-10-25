11-year-old helps neighbors evacuate during Coralville apartment fire

An 11-year-old boy is being credited with helping apartment building residents in Coalville evacuate during a fire Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 948-building at 948 Boston Way.

The fire department said the boy smelled smoke in his unit across the hallway, then ran and yelled into the smoke-filled apartment to alert the residents who were asleep. He then told his mom to call 911 and made sure the rest of the building was evacuated.

Firefighters had the fire out in about 10 minutes and stayed on scene until 7 p.m. Damage was contained to the apartment where the fire started, and the other units in the building had light smoke damage.

The two residents who lived in the apartment where the fire started are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident and caused by unattended cooking. Damage is estimated to be around $10,000.