11-year-old becomes youngest person to run half-marathon in each state

An 11-year-old runner from Illinois is getting his name in the Guinness World Records book after visiting Iowa.

On Sunday, Aiden Jaquez became the youngest person to run a half-marathon in all 50-states. He set the record during the IMT marathon in Des Moines.

Aiden started his 50-state streak when he was just five years old. That's when his grandmother pushed him in a stroller during his first half-marathon.

Aiden's grandma says he never wavered since he set his goal when he was six years old. She proudly says he set his goal and completed it.