107 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and seven more deaths.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

The new totals in the state are 3,748 confirmed cases and 90 deaths.

The new deaths occurred in Black Hawk, Linn, Muscatine, Tama and Woodbury Counties.

One new outbreak was reported at a long term care facility for a total of 11 outbreaks at care facilities. The new outbreak occurred at St. Francis Manor in Poweshiek County, with 23 people testing positive.

In total 1,428 have recovered from the virus in the state.

On Tuesday Gov. Reynolds announced a new initiative, called TestIowa, to increase virus testing in Iowa. Reynolds said more than 80,000 people have taken the test already.