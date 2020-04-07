102 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 1 additional death in Benton County

On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds announced 102 new positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa along with one additional death.

That brings the total to 1,048 cases.

Greene, Buena Vista and Delaware counties each had their first cases. Out of Iowa's 99 counties, 78 are impacted. Linn County has the highest number of cases at 186.

Reynolds reported one additional death: an elderly adult in Benton County, which brings the total number of deaths in Iowa to 26.

Reynolds also said 341 Iowans have recovered.

There have been 1,017 negative cases for a total of 11,670, she said. There are 1,609 tests available at the state lab.