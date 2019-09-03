100 Kmart, Sears stores to close

More Kmart and Sears stores will close by the end of the year, according to USA Today.



This will affect 100 locations but it's not clear where those locations are.



Liquidation sales are expected to start later this month.



There are still 12 Sears stores in Iowa, including ones in Fairfield, Marshalltown and Oskaloosa. Kmart only has two stores in Iowa: Algona and Charles City.