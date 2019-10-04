100 Grannies for a Livable Future at climate strike in Iowa City

In the crowd at Friday's climate strike in Iowa City were members of "One Hundred Grannies for a livable future."

The group's mission is "to educate, advocate and agitate" for climate change policies for future generations. Members we spoke with today say they have grandchildren and they worry about their future.

One of the members, Becky Ross, said, "We are here because we support Greta. It's time things got done."

The grannies have been part of the Friday walk-outs since March of this year.