Missing 10-year-old in Des Moines found safe

UPDATE: Police said the girl has been found safe.

ORGINIAL STORY: Police in Des Moines said they are searching for a 10-year-old girl.

Police said Anita Haseleu was last seen walking in the 2200 block of Lay Street at 7 a.m. Monday. She was walking to a location not far away, but she did not arrive.

According to a Facebook post, Anita is 4'9" tall, and weighs 105 lbs. She has dark-colored hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a black and white colored Columbia jacket, pink shoes and was carrying a pink Under Armour backpack.

Authorities said Anita has autism.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.