10-year-old girl from Mount Vernon is Kid Captain for homecoming

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital has named its Kid Captain for the week of the University of Iowa's homecoming football game.

Kendra Hines, 10, of Mount Vernon, will be highlighted at the game on Saturday when Iowa plays Purdue at 11:00 a.m. in Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Hines was born with Down syndrome, but it wasn't until she was two months old when she suddenly stopped breathing during the night that doctors diagnosed her with two other conditions. Subglottic stenosis is a narrowing of the airway, and laryngomalacia is another throat condition that can often obstruct the airway.

After a surgical procedure to help keep her airway clear, and the addition of a CPAP machine while sleeping, Hines breathes and sleeps easier.

Hines enjoys dancing, volleyball, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. She's a huge fan of Maddie Poppe, the Iowa native who won the reality competition, American Idol.

The Kid Captain program is in its 11th year this football season.