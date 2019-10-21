10-year-old girl from Iowa City is this week's Kid Captain

The University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital has picked this week's Kid Captain, and its 10 year old Lucy Roth. She'll be the captain for the game Saturday, October 26 against Northwestern. The hospital chooses a kid captain for each Iowa Hawkeye football game.

Lucy's parents started to notice their daughter had vision problems when she was 2 years old. After her first vision screenings did not show any issues, Lucy's parents brought her to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. There, she had an MRI which showed a massive tumor.

Lucy went through two years of chemotherapy, multiple brain surgeries, 33 days of radiation and eight other surgeries. After eight years of physical and occupational therapy, Lucy has relearned how to crawl, stand and walk, and she is still working to get stronger. She hopes to one day be a teacher or an artist.

This is the 11th year of the Kid Captain program at the University of Iowa.