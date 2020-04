AFSCME Council 61 announced 10 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Iowa Medical Classification Center.

This comes after reports of the first inmate in the state's prison system tested positive at the prison in Coralville on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan said in a Facebook post that he is really concerned and scared for correctional staff all across the state of Iowa.