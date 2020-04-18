10 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, 181 additional confirmed cases

Dozens of more people were confirmed to have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state officials on Saturday, while deaths from the virus entered the double digits for a single day.

A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Iowa Department of Public Health said on Saturday that COVID-19 had caused 10 more fatalities among Iowans on Saturday. In eastern Iowa, three of those deaths were reported in Linn County (one middle-aged adult aged 41-60 years, two elderly adults aged 81 or older), one in Louisa County (one older adult aged 61-80), one in Muscatine County (one elderly adult aged 81 or older), and one in Tama County (one middle-aged adult aged 41-60).

Deaths were also reported in other parts of Iowa, including one older adult aged 61-80 years old in Appanoose County, and three total adults in Polk County (two older adults aged 61-80, one elderly adult aged 81 or over).

A total of 74 Iowans have died during the ongoing pandemic.

The total case count for COVID-19 increased by 181 on Saturday, bringing the state's positive case total to 2,513 cases. 193 people are currently hospitalized in the state.

A map showing the spread of the coronavirus in the state can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.

974 negative tests were returned on Saturday, or 20,434 total since the spread of the virus began in Iowa. 1,095 Iowans are considered recovered from the disease.