10 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 at IMCC

Wednesday morning the Department of Corrections said the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville has 10 additional positive tests of COVID-19. This brings the current number of positive cases to 15 (12 inmates & 3 staff members).

IMCC serves as a reception center for all adult men entering correctional facilities. According to data on the DOC's website, the facility is over capacity by 230 inmates.

Dan Homan, president of the union that represents correctional officers, said that not enough is being done to stop the spread.

“We have been shipping people all over the state and taking people in from all over the state," Homan said. “We have no PPE in the prison, or very little PPE, we don’t have appropriate personal protective equipment inside the prisons.”

Homan believe's IMCC's warden and the Iowa DOC are not doing enough and that he expects the positive test numbers to increase. He says he spoke with DOC director Beth Skinner on Tuesday to lobby a change of procedures.

“I virtually begged her to shut down the department of corrections for two weeks to test every inmate inside the department of corrections, to test the staff that work inside the department of corrections, not just the prisons.”

After reaching out to the department of corrections, TV9 was refferred to a press release from Wednesday morning.

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/IACIO/bulletins/287d03a

The release states that they, along with the Department for Public Health, have begun implementing expanded testing at IMCC.

"I think this should have been done two weeks ago," Homan said.

Homan admits that this is a step in the right direction, but still sees shutting down the DOC as a necessity.

“Lets find out what is really going on inside our prison cause we don’t want to have happen to Iowa what happened in Ohio," Homan said, referring to the 4,000 positive cases following an outbreak in Ohio's prison system.

“People that we’re talking about that go to work in these prisons have no choice. They have to work," Homan said. "Shut the prison down. Test everybody. I hope that’s where the director eventually gets too.”

