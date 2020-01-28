1-year-old hospitalized after Chicago shooting

Chicago police say a 1-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot in the head in Chicago.

Police say a man walked into a hospital on the city's far North Side with the toddler Monday night and said the shooting had occurred nearby.

Sgt. Rocco Alioto told reporters outside the hospital the man indicated a gunman opened fire at him and hit the child instead. The relationship between the man and child is unclear.

The boy has been transferred to a children’s hospital in serious condition.

The Chicago Tribune reports that investigators could not immediately locate a crime scene and verify basic details of the shooting.